Serious crash closes part of Highway 24 northeast of Colorado Springs between Falcon and Peyton

Serious crash along Highway 24 7/19/22
Serious crash along Highway 24 7/19/22(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of Highway 24 northeast of Falcon on Tuesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of westbound Highway 24 in the area of Judge Orr Road.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

