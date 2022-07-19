Serious crash closes part of Highway 24 northeast of Colorado Springs between Falcon and Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of Highway 24 northeast of Falcon on Tuesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of westbound Highway 24 in the area of Judge Orr Road.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

#US24 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Bluegill Drive and Cotton Tail Drive. https://t.co/qF9G5YPuuq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 19, 2022

