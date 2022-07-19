Rattlesnake avoidance classes for dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado business wants to make sure your pet stays safe from snakes.

The business, Creating Forever Dogs, uses scents and touch to alert dogs to the threat of a rattlesnake. Head Trainer Fran Menley tells 11 News it starts by staying aware of your surroundings. If you decide to walk your dog on a trail or even around a dog park off leach, make sure you do not take your eyes off of them.

Menley tells 11 News she uses still and motion detection to enhance a dog’s senses. You can hear the snake sound coming from the machine to alert the dogs. Menley says they use fresh snake sheds so a dog can tell the difference between snakes. She says the best time to train is now.

“People tend to not be as observant as they could be,” said Menley. “We are busy on our cell phones. We may not even be aware that they may have been bitten until the dog starts to swell. It starts to get sick. It’s really important to know what your dog is doing.”

Menley is also providing tips for training your dogs at home. It starts with touch training. You can use any part of your body as a center. Menley says this method of teaching can distract your dog from rattlesnakes by pulling their attention away from the snakes if spotted. This training cannot be tough overnight. As your dog is learning touch, you should be doing research about snakes.

“Just learn about the snake,” said Menley. “They aren’t going to be out too much if it’s under 7 degrees. If it’s around 40 degrees, that can bite you. They can inject venom. It doesn’t mean they are incapable. They just move slower if they are cold.”

Menley tells me her classes are full until September but these are tips you can start today. For more information, click here.

