Passengers ride free on Mountain Metro buses for the entire month of August!

Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) buses.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Who says there’s no such thing as a free ride?

Mountain Metro is letting passengers ride for free all next month!

The move will help passengers’ wallets -- but it’s also a win for the environment, officials say. Colorado is implementing a new statewide initiative, Zero Fare for Better Air, designed to decrease ozone levels by increasing public transportation use. The state is targeting August because that is when Colorado usually sees its highest ozone levels.

“Mountain Metro is excited to take part in this program,” said Acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao. “Not only is this going to help the air here in Colorado, it’s also a great opportunity for people struggling with the high cost of gas to try transit. We welcome individuals who may have never used its transit services to join our customers who continue to rely on MMT to get them where they need or want to go.”

Fare will cost zero dollars for the entire month August for passengers on both Mountain Metro buses and ADA paratransit services.

Mountain Metro suggests that those new to its bus services visit this site for information on routes and more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

