More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

