MISSING: Teen last seen north of Colorado Springs at Fox Run Regional Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing teen.

Authorities put out a notice to the public at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday for 17-year-old Gregory McElheny. The sheriff’s office says McElheny is cognitively impaired and has a mentality similar to a 12 or 13 year old. Mcelheny was last seen in the area of Fox Run Regional Park at about 3 p.m. The park is in the area of Baptist Road and Roller Coaster Road.

McElheny also goes by “Davis.”

If you see McElheny, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen this teenager? Gregory McElheny, who goes by "Davis", was last seen at Fox Run Park today around 3pm. He is 17, 5'8", 165, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing all black and has a diminished mental capacity. Call 719-390-5555 if you see him. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/blJ71PIjuC — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 19, 2022

