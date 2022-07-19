Advertisement

MISSING: Teen last seen north of Colorado Springs at Fox Run Regional Park

Missing teen.
Missing teen.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing teen.

Authorities put out a notice to the public at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday for 17-year-old Gregory McElheny. The sheriff’s office says McElheny is cognitively impaired and has a mentality similar to a 12 or 13 year old. Mcelheny was last seen in the area of Fox Run Regional Park at about 3 p.m. The park is in the area of Baptist Road and Roller Coaster Road.

McElheny also goes by “Davis.”

If you see McElheny, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

