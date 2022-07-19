Advertisement

Mayor of small Colorado town where the entire police force resigned shares salary details as they search for new chief and officers

Full interview from July 19, 2022 after three officers, including the police chief, resigned. The search to replace the full force is underway.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the announcement that an entire Colorado police force was resigning, the Mayor of Springfield is focused on hiring a new chief.

The announcement was made public last week by the Baca County Sheriff’s Office that Chief Katrina Martin, her husband Officer Dustin Martin and Officer Jonah West were no longer patrolling the streets of Springfield. The town is located on the southeast side of the state. While many people are wondering why all three resigned, the mayor is more focused on finding their replacements.

11 News spoke with Mayor Tyler Gibson on Tuesday. Gibson has been the mayor of his hometown for about two years. He hopes to have Chief Martin’s replacement in the next two to three months.

“Just being stuck out in the ‘middle of everywhere’ we like to call it, is certainly a challenge,” Mayor Gibson explained of the hurdles accompanied with finding a police chief for a small Colorado town.

Springfield is about a four-hour drive from Denver. Although small, the community isn’t crime free.

”Drugs in the county as a whole have seen an uptick as well as violent crimes, which is statewide and nationwide,” Mayor Gibson added. “Certainly in Springfield those things were practically unheard of, violent crimes, and they are becoming more and more which is definitely a concern.”

For the past year, the department was made up of three people. Mayor Gibson says there have been plans to add a fourth officer, but they haven’t received any qualified applicants.

-The chief position offers a salary range from $60,000 to $90,000 and includes benefits.

-If a qualified sergeant is hired, the salary range is $44,000 to $61,000 with benefits

-The officer position can range from $37,500 to $52,500.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to call 719-523-4528.

Click here for more information on the original story, including two resignation letters.

