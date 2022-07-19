Man who worked as a behavior analyst sentenced for assaulting a child with austism in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was working as a certified behavior analyst in Colorado Springs was sentenced for assaulting a child with autism.

The violent act was carried out by Brian Schaffer at Rehab for All in August of 2021. According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, Schaffer picked up the child at the Colorado Springs care facility and threw him across the room. The court documents go on to say that Schaffer placed both hands around the child’s neck for five seconds. The child told police he couldn’t breathe and thought he was going to die.

As 11 News was investigating the incident that happened in Colorado Springs, Schaffer went to Arizona and got his license reinstated for that state on Oct. 22, 2021. Three days later, the Colorado Springs Police Department issued a warrant for assault on an at-risk person. At that time, our Call For Action team reached out the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners; they told us they were unaware of the felony charges and held an emergency meeting. Soon after 11 News reached out, Schaffer’s license in Arizona was suspended.

On Tuesday, Schaffer was sentenced to 45 days in jail followed by three years of supervised probation for felony assault of an at-risk person.

This article will be updated.

