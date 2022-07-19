Man suspected of murdering a woman arrested in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo announced the arrest of a man suspected of killing a 33-year-old woman.

Last week, police shared photos of Tyler Mitchell that can be viewed at the top of this article. Mitchell was reportedly on the run from law enforcement. Police believe he killed Chelsea Longshore. Longshore’s body was discovered in a home along N. Elizabeth Street earlier this year.

Police received a tip that Mitchell was in the 1600 block of W. Highway 50 on Tuesday. They were able to take Mitchell into custody without incident. Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder.

