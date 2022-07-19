Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting Colorado Springs officer during arrest attempt

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic disturbance suspect is now facing even more charges after police say he assaulted an officer.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue Monday night on reports of a man who was allegedly drunk and destroying property inside his apartment. Police say the man became even more combative when officers detained him and kept trying to escape their grip and get back into the apartment.

As things escalated, the suspect allegedly grabbed the officer’s gun belt.

“The suspect was taken to the floor and controlled. While being controlled on the floor, the suspect assaulted the officer by kicking him in the knee,” police said.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to the hospital to check their injuries. They have since been released.

The suspect’s wife was reportedly inside the home during the incident; no injuries to her have been reported.

