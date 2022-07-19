Kids lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir

GRANITE, Colo. (KKTV) - What a young Colorado boy thought was a snag ended up being the catch of his life!

Jeff Werner reached out 11 News after his son was able to reel in a 48-inch tiger muskie. Werner did have to lend a helping hand to his boy at the end of a long battle.

“After a fight I helped go in the lake and pull it up to shore before the line broke,” Werner wrote to 11 News.

This wasn’t a conventional catch. Jeff’s son Bradley was using a push-button reel on a pole meant for kids. The Werners have family in Colorado Springs and were visiting from Kansas when they caught this massive monster.

Of course any angler’s first question... where did they land this fish? The Werners were on a small fishing boat at Clear Creek Reservoir north of Buena Vista on Friday.

