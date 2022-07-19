Advertisement

House approves same-sex marriage bill, retort to high court

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Same-sex marriage graphic.(Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

Tuesday’s vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is almost certain to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it.

But it’s part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined in passage Tuesday in the House.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
Drug bust near Avon, CO 7/13/22.
Authorities find more than 20 pounds of drugs including meth hidden in a vehicle traveling through Colorado
2 cabins destroyed in fire in northern Colorado
Jason Menton
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock; police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Hit-and-run suspect in custody after police believe he caused a power outage in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Wildfire in Pueblo
“Living With Wildfire” Town Hall Series hosted by Colorado Springs Fire Department
Brian Schaffer and a photo of the victim.
Man who worked as a behavior analyst sentenced for assaulting a child with austism in Colorado Springs
Photos of suspect's tire.
Tire ‘tore through’ victim’s windshield along I-25 in Colorado, authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
Wildlife officers tranquilized the 2 to 4 year old female before returning her to the...
WATCH: Bear spotted, captured safely on Colorado Springs' southeast side