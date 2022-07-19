Advertisement

Family shares powerful message after 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

Maximillion Wood
Maximillion Wood(JCSO on behalf of the Wood family)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is relaying photos and a powerful message from the family a 4-year-old boy killed by a falling tree in Colorado.

Friday morning, the sheriff’s office is reporting Maximillion Wood was playing with other children and his sister on a “slack line/zip line” that had been set up in a backyard between two trees. One tree gave and fell on top of Maximillion, also injuring his sister. Maximillion and his family were visiting from Iowa when the tragedy occurred. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, Maxamillion passed away that day.

“Although the JCSO is still investigating this death, we have no reason to believe this was anything more than a very tragic accident,” part of a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reads. “It was incredibly traumatic for all of the children who witnessed the incident, as well as adults and first responders. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided victim advocates to the family, the owners of the home where the incident occurred, and to all other children who were in the yard.”

The sheriff’s office shared several photos of Maximillion from the family, along with the following letter:

Click here for the GoFundMe.

