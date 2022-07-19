Colorado sports betting wagers tripled during Stanley Cup playoffs bringing in nearly $100 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado sports betting wagers tripled during the Stanley Cup playoffs, bringing in nearly $100 million.

11 News spoke with the Colorado Division of Gaming, who reported almost $97 million in total playoff wagers, with about $30 million in total Stanley Cup wagers. In May/June 2021, there were about $26 million in wagers for hockey, although the Avalanche were not in the Stanley Cup Final.

“When you look at where the standard was and then you look at where they are this year, going almost three times as much, you really can tell that Colorado really got excited about the Avalanche going for the Cup and being in the finals,” said Dan Hartman, Division of Gaming director.

Sports betting was legalized in Colorado in May 2020. The Division of Gaming believes with continued interest in the Avalanche, and with the new Denver Broncos ownership and quarterback Russell Wilson, more Coloradans will be interested to learn about sports betting.

“Hockey has got its own following but when you go back and look at March Madness, or you look at the Super Bowl, those numbers here in Colorado and nationwide are really big,” said Hartman.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.