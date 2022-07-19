Advertisement

5 shot, hurt amid altercation at Walmart in Washington state

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men. (KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer, an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store.

Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation.

Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
2 cabins destroyed in fire in northern Colorado
Drug bust near Avon, CO 7/13/22.
Authorities find more than 20 pounds of drugs including meth hidden in a vehicle traveling through Colorado
Deadly motorcycle vs. car crash near S. Tejon and I-25 7/18/2022
1 person dead after motorcycle and car collide south of downtown Colorado Springs
Jason Menton
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock, police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court
A 10-year-old Ukrainian checkers master is taking on all challengers to support her country and...
Checkers champion, 10, raises money for Ukrainian army
Police say a good samaritan possilbly saved the lives of many when he shot a gunman who opened...
Good Samaritan shoots, kills man who opened fire at Indiana mall
The Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001
Colorado sports betting wagers tripled during Stanley Cup playoffs bringing in nearly $100 million