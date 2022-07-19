2 arrested in stolen vehicle, possibly linked to recent armed home invasion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say two suspects possibly linked to a recent home invasion are now in custody after they were caught red-handed in a stolen car.

SWAT officers spotted the silver Infiniti G30X parked along the 3600 block of East Uintah Street. Knowing that the vehicle had recently been stolen from a home by several armed suspects, detectives from the Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force were alerted.

“Detectives arrived to conduct surveillance on the vehicle. The vehicle left 3600 East Uintah Street and detectives were able to follow it until it parked in an alleyway near the 100 block of South Wasatch Avenue.”

With the assistance of SWAT and drones, detectives pinned the car in. The suspects jumped out and tried to make a run for it, but with law enforcement and drones following after, were swiftly captured.

Police say two suspects were arrested in the incident Monday. They believe at least five people were involved in the recent home invasion and are continue to actively investigate.

No information on the home invasion has been released at this time.

