Voice of the consumer: The ‘grandparent scam’ hits again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s terrifying to be on the other end of a phone call when you think your child or grandchild is in trouble.

The grandparent scam hits again. You may have seen this story on KKTV 11 News. This time, a father got a call about his daughter and nearly lost hundreds of dollars thinking she had been kidnapped. I talked to a detective with the financial crimes unit at the Colorado Springs Police Department about how to protect yourself from this scam.

Police told me a man in his 70s got a phone call saying his daughter had been kidnapped. The caller said they wanted a $1,000 ransom to give her back. The bad guys told the man to hurry or they would kill his daughter. There was even screaming and crying in the background of the call. It wasn’t really her. Scammers use this trick to scare you, so you react right away.

The man went to a bank in Colorado Springs and passed a note to the teller saying his daughter had been kidnapped. He withdrew some money and headed to Walmart, where he was supposed to send money to someone in Mexico, likely through a wire transfer. The teller tipped off police. Officers went to the Walmart and met with the scam victim. As soon as the bad guys heard officers talking, the scammers hung up the phone. The man called his daughter and she was fine.

“They want to slow that situation down and if there’s any way they can try to contact the individual who has supposedly been kidnapped, that’s the No. 1 thing they can do,” said Detective Matt Hulett with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit.

The scam calls are random and usually originate from a call center overseas.

“They stem from overseas, but they’re going to utilize a lot of people within the country that don’t know what they’re involved with,” Hulett said. “For instance, even with these supposed kidnapped situations, they’re going to want that money sent to someone, but that could be a very legitimate person somewhere in this country that doesn’t understand why the money is being sent to them.”

The best thing you can do is hang up the phone and block the number.

“In my time here, in 22 years with CSPD, I can only think of one kidnapped situation that involved a ransom. I could be mistaken, but I think that ended up being an unfounded situation,” Hulett said. “So just on the law of averages, the likelihood of a kidnapped situation being legitimate with a ransom — very, very small. It could happen, but it’s very, very small.”

If you lose money to a scam, you should report it to local law enforcement. You can call Colorado Springs police’s non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

Also, I want to warn you about a text message scam that looks like it’s coming from your bank. Ent Credit Union tells me scammers are using their name to try and trick consumers. You may have received this text message. I even got it, and so did some of my coworkers. The message says there is something wrong with your account and asks you to click a link.

“The scammers don’t know who our members are. They simply know they are in larger numbers in Colorado, so they target phones with regional area codes in hopes of making a hit. We’ve heard from both members and non-members about the scam texts,” LaShae Woodard, Ent’s Vice President of Financial Crimes, said in part in a statement. “The link takes consumers to web pages that mimic ours, so it’s easy to be fooled. These pages ask consumers for highly confidential information like account numbers and logins to help them attempt to access their accounts.

“What’s important for all consumers to know is that legitimate companies never ask for this information via text or email, so they should remain vigilant and always go straight to the trusted source versus clicking on these links. If a message is received about an account issue, consumers should log in directly to their apps or company websites or call the organization directly,” Woodard added. “To be clear, our systems and member information have not been breached. This tactic is entirely focused on tricking consumers to give out their confidential information.”

If you get this text, don’t respond to the text or click the link. Remember, you should never give out personal or financial information. If you gave out sensitive information, contact Ent.

