Denver police say missing children found and are safe

UPDATE (6:36 a.m.): Denver police say both missing girls have been found and are safe.

PREVIOUS: Denver police are asking for help locating two missing girls.

Law enforcement says 11-year-old Aryanna Britton and 10-year-old Mia White took a train from Douglas County to Denver Sunday and were last seen near the 16th Street and California Street light rail station.

Aryanna is described as Black, 5-foot-2, 95 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black and white shorts and white shoes.

Mia is described as Black, 4-foot-9, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with jeans and blue shoes.

Police are concerned for their safety and ask anyone with information on the whereabouts on these children to call 720-913-2000 immediately and reference case 22-364000.

