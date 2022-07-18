Denver police say missing children found and are safe
DENVER (KKTV) -
UPDATE (6:36 a.m.): Denver police say both missing girls have been found and are safe.
_____________________________________
PREVIOUS: Denver police are asking for help locating two missing girls.
Law enforcement says 11-year-old Aryanna Britton and 10-year-old Mia White took a train from Douglas County to Denver Sunday and were last seen near the 16th Street and California Street light rail station.
Aryanna is described as Black, 5-foot-2, 95 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black and white shorts and white shoes.
Mia is described as Black, 4-foot-9, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with jeans and blue shoes.
Police are concerned for their safety and ask anyone with information on the whereabouts on these children to call 720-913-2000 immediately and reference case 22-364000.
