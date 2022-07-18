Advertisement

Hit-and-run suspect in custody after police believe he caused a power outage in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police cruiser
Colorado Springs police cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police started receiving calls at about 10:45 a.m. for an erratic driver along Cimarron Street in the Old Colorado City area. According to police, the driver crashed causing damage near W. Cimarron Street and 8th Street. Police believe the driver left the original crash scene and continued to cause damage with his vehicle. Police eventually took the driver into custody in the 1000 block of W. Moreno Avenue. The area where the driver was taken into custody is near a CSPD substation, a short distance away from the first crash scene.

Some of the damage done caused a power outage, according to police.

Last time this article was updated, the driver had not been publicly identified. As of 12:30 p.m. about 65 customers were still without power in the area.

