Evacuations in place in Larimer County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6ABC Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Larimer County, Colo. (KKTV) -

Mandatory evacuation orders have been put in place in Larimer County as crews fight a wildfire on Lone Pine Court in Red Feather Lakes.

The evacuation orders are for those in the Fox Acres area north of County Road 74E, east of the Dowdy Lake area, and west to County Road 73C.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

