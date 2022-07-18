Advertisement

Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock, police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim

Jason Menton(Castle Rock PD)
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM MDT
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Castle Rock and investigators believe the suspect and victim didn’t know each other.

The stabbing was reported on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. The Castle Rock Police Department is reporting the suspect was still at the scene when they arrived near E. allen Street and Alexander Place on the north side of the town. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jason Menton. The victim was not publicly identified.

“At this time, police do not believe the victim and Menton were known to each other,” part of a news release from the Castle Rock Police Department reads. “The motive for the attack is still under investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

