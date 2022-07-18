Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock, police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Castle Rock and investigators believe the suspect and victim didn’t know each other.

The stabbing was reported on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. The Castle Rock Police Department is reporting the suspect was still at the scene when they arrived near E. allen Street and Alexander Place on the north side of the town. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jason Menton. The victim was not publicly identified.

“At this time, police do not believe the victim and Menton were known to each other,” part of a news release from the Castle Rock Police Department reads. “The motive for the attack is still under investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.