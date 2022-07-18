Advertisement

Crews respond to a house fire in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday

House fire in Colorado Springs 7/18/22.
House fire in Colorado Springs 7/18/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday.

At about 3:30 p.m. CSFD was reporting a fire in the attic in the 3400 block of Hunterwood Dr. The neighborhood is in the area of Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway.

As of 3:35 p.m. crews were still battling the fire. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
2 cabins destroyed in fire in northern Colorado
Deadly motorcycle vs. car crash near S. Tejon and I-25 7/18/2022
1 person dead after motorcycle and car collide south of downtown Colorado Springs
I-25 express lane closed through July 23 north of Colorado Springs
A firefighter extinguishes hot spots at the scene of a plane crash and 1-acre wildfire. ...
Plane crash kills 4, ignites wildfire in Boulder County

Latest News

Courtney Allison.
Colorado teen 1 of 3 women chosen to represent U.S. at an international MotoTrials competition
Jason Menton
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock, police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim
Recreational marijuana.
Colorado Springs voters to decide whether to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana on November ballot and impose a tax
Drug bust near Avon, CO 7/13/22.
Authorities find more than 20 pounds of drugs including meth hidden in a vehicle traveling through Colorado