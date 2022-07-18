Crews respond to a house fire in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday.

At about 3:30 p.m. CSFD was reporting a fire in the attic in the 3400 block of Hunterwood Dr. The neighborhood is in the area of Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway.

As of 3:35 p.m. crews were still battling the fire. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#Coloradospringsfire #WorkingFire 3445 HUNTERWOOD DR Engine 11 reports fire showing from the attic of a 2 story home. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.