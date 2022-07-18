Colorado teen 1 of 3 women chosen to represent U.S. at an international MotoTrials competition

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado teen is one of only three women selected to represent the United States at an international MotoTrials competition!

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 recently highlighted 16-year-old Courtney Allison. You can watch that piece at the top of this article. Allison is expected to head to Italy in September for a sport where riders use a specialized motorbike without a seat as they navigate different obstacles. Allison was a top performer at the NATC Nationals.

Click here for more on a GoFundMe set up to support the USA Trial des Nations Team.

The international competition is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 and 25.

Click here for more on “MotoTrials.”

