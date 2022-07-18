Advertisement

Colorado Springs voters to decide whether to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana on November ballot and impose a tax

Recreational marijuana.
Recreational marijuana.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs voters will get the opportunity to decide whether or not to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits in an upcoming election.

You can read the full petitions at the bottom of this article. Your Choice Colorado was able to collect more than 19,245 signatures for each ballot question.

If one proposal s is approved by voters, it would allow existing medical marijuana shops to start selling recreational marijuana if they wanted to. The clerk’s office is reporting 45,762 signature lines were submitted, 21,568 signatures were accepted.

A second question would place a 5% tax on recreational marijuana sales. The revenue from the “Retail/Recreation Marijuana Sales Tax” would be distributed, subject to the Colorado Springs City Council’s discretion, to the following:

-Public safety programs

-Mental health services;

-PTSD treatment programs for veterans.

Colorado’s general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Read both petitions certified by the Colorado Springs city clerk’s office below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
2 cabins destroyed in fire in northern Colorado
Deadly motorcycle vs. car crash near S. Tejon and I-25 7/18/2022
1 person dead after motorcycle and car collide south of downtown Colorado Springs
I-25 express lane closed through July 23 north of Colorado Springs
A firefighter extinguishes hot spots at the scene of a plane crash and 1-acre wildfire. ...
Plane crash kills 4, ignites wildfire in Boulder County

Latest News

Jason Menton
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Castle Rock, police don’t believe the suspect knew the victim
Drug bust near Avon, CO 7/13/22.
Authorities find more than 20 pounds of drugs including meth hidden in a vehicle traveling through Colorado
A firefighter extinguishes hot spots at the scene of a plane crash and 1-acre wildfire. ...
Plane crash kills 4, ignites wildfire in Boulder County
Colorado Springs police cruiser
Hit-and-run suspect in custody after police believe he caused a power outage in Colorado Springs