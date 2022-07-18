Colorado Springs voters to decide whether to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana on November ballot and impose a tax

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs voters will get the opportunity to decide whether or not to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits in an upcoming election.

You can read the full petitions at the bottom of this article. Your Choice Colorado was able to collect more than 19,245 signatures for each ballot question.

If one proposal s is approved by voters, it would allow existing medical marijuana shops to start selling recreational marijuana if they wanted to. The clerk’s office is reporting 45,762 signature lines were submitted, 21,568 signatures were accepted.

A second question would place a 5% tax on recreational marijuana sales. The revenue from the “Retail/Recreation Marijuana Sales Tax” would be distributed, subject to the Colorado Springs City Council’s discretion, to the following:

-Public safety programs

-Mental health services;

-PTSD treatment programs for veterans.

Colorado’s general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Read both petitions certified by the Colorado Springs city clerk’s office below:

