Colorado Springs physician speaks on rising Covid-19 cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CDC reports Covid-19 cases are trending upwards.

Local physician Dr. Richard Vu says we need to be aware but not to worry. This recent spike in cases comes from variants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19, which he says spreads faster but is less severe.

He tells us medical professionals are able to help prevent and treat infections.

Dr. Vu went on to say he does not think Covid-19 will ever go away and that we need to live with it responsibly. As cases rise and fall, he states it is important to be prepared and take precautions when needed.

According to the CDC’s website there is an average of 126,000 new cases daily.

