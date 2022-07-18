Advertisement

Colorado Springs physician speaks on rising Covid-19 cases

mask mandate
mask mandate(WGCL)
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CDC reports Covid-19 cases are trending upwards.

Local physician Dr. Richard Vu says we need to be aware but not to worry. This recent spike in cases comes from variants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19, which he says spreads faster but is less severe.

He tells us medical professionals are able to help prevent and treat infections.

Dr. Vu went on to say he does not think Covid-19 will ever go away and that we need to live with it responsibly. As cases rise and fall, he states it is important to be prepared and take precautions when needed.

According to the CDC’s website there is an average of 126,000 new cases daily.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
Christopher Abeyta.
MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta, reward increased to $200,000
An incident was caught on camera in Pueblo following a chase involving Colorado State Patrol....
1 arrested following pursuit by Colorado State Patrol, unclear what was caught on camera when the chase was called off
Water swept across the Cameron Peak burn scar on July 15, 2022.
2 people killed in flash flood west of Fort Collins Friday
CSFD rescue crews help climbers off rocks in Garden of the Gods.
Firefighters perform high-angle rescue in Garden of the Gods

Latest News

Local Physician speaks about upwards trend in cases
Covid-19 cases trending upwards
Toasty Sunday
Hot Week Ahead
Toasty Sunday
Toasty Monday
A firefighter extinguishes hot spots at the scene of a plane crash and 1-acre wildfire. ...
Deadly plane crash ignites wildfire in Boulder County