6 people including suspect injured when Denver police shoot alleged armed man

DENVER (KKTV) - Five bystanders were injured when police opened fire on a suspect in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood early Sunday morning

The Denver Police Department say the officers were patrolling the downtown entertainment district when they noticed a man with a gun causing a disturbance. The streets were crowded with barhoppers, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

“Officers moved towards that location and confronted the armed party, who did pose a significant threat,” said Division Chief Ron Thomas. “Officers discharged their weapons and he went down.”

The police department later elaborated that the suspect pointed his gun at law enforcement during the confrontation and three officers fired at him.

Three women and two men standing nearby were injured in the gunfire.

“Investigators are working to determine whether the injuries were a direct or indirect result of the officer-involved shooting (indirect could be from a ricochet or shrapnel, for example,” the police department wrote in a news release Sunday afternoon. “The department is certainly concerned about these individuals and will remain in contact with them to see how it can best assist with their recoveries.”

None of the bystanders’ injuries were life-threatening.

The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy. He is also expected to survive his injuries and faces charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

