2 dead in crash near Colorado/Kansas state line

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing near the Colorado/Kansas state line Sunday evening.

Troopers say a man and woman were southbound on Baca County Road 36 when they swerved into the shoulder and hit a small embankment. Their vehicle flipped over and both occupants were thrown out. The passenger died at the scene, while the driver survived long enough to be airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

State Patrol said Monday that the driver had since died from his injuries.

The victims have only been identified as a 21-year-old man and 32-year-old woman.

Troopers are investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol played any part in the rollover.

The crash happened just outside the town of Vilas.

