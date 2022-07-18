1 person dead after motorcycle vs. car crash south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 1 person is dead after a motorcycle versus car crash south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs officers responded to the area South Tejon underneath I-25 just after midnight Monday on a crash. One person is dead, although it’s unclear if the victim was the motorcycle driver or someone in the car.

The area was closed early Monday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

