Deadly plane crash ignites wildfire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A plane crash sparked a wildfire in Boulder County Sunday, placing two towns on an evacuation warning.

The aircraft went down in the foothills northwest of Boulder around 9:45 a.m., killing at least one person on board. Flames immediately spread from the plane to surrounding vegetation. The fire burned 1 acre before crews could get the upper hand. During the fire fight, the communities of Ward and Gold Hill were told to be on alert.

A small plane crash has sparked a wildfire near the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Dr. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the surrounding area, including the towns of Gold Hill and Ward. Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate. https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv pic.twitter.com/H1peYr0aWh — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 17, 2022

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office credits a neighbor who either “saw or heard” the plane crash for sounding the alarm and calling 911.

CBS Denver reported just after noon Sunday that the fire was nearly out.

The cause of the plane crash is now under investigation.

