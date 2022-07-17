Advertisement

Deadly plane crash ignites wildfire in Boulder County

A firefighter extinguishes hot spots at the scene of a plane crash and 1-acre wildfire. ...
A firefighter extinguishes hot spots at the scene of a plane crash and 1-acre wildfire. Neighbors in the Lefthand Canyon area were given the "all-clear" at 11:40 a.m., two hours after the crash sparked the fire.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A plane crash sparked a wildfire in Boulder County Sunday, placing two towns on an evacuation warning.

The aircraft went down in the foothills northwest of Boulder around 9:45 a.m., killing at least one person on board. Flames immediately spread from the plane to surrounding vegetation. The fire burned 1 acre before crews could get the upper hand. During the fire fight, the communities of Ward and Gold Hill were told to be on alert.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office credits a neighbor who either “saw or heard” the plane crash for sounding the alarm and calling 911.

CBS Denver reported just after noon Sunday that the fire was nearly out.

The cause of the plane crash is now under investigation.

