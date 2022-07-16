Multiple day closure of Southbound I-25 express lane begins Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a closure of the southbound I-25 Express Lane from Plum Creek Parkway, exit 181, in Castle Rock to the former southbound I-25 rest area, MP 170, near Larkspur.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday and last until Saturday, July 23 at 6 a.m.

The express lane will be closed and drivers should not enter the lane as crews will be actively working in the median and Express Lane. Right now there is no detour for this work.

CDOT is asking drivers to stay the course of I-25 and follow posted speeds and signage. Please plan for increased time to get to your destination – two lanes of southbound I-25 will be open during peak travel times

Remember: All construction schedules described below are weather-dependent and could change.

