Advertisement

Indicted Colorado clerk will remain free after Vegas trip

Tina Peters
Tina Peters((KKCO/KJCT))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - An indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists will remain free on bond but will have to get court permission before traveling out of state.

Judge Matthew Barrett canceled an arrest warrant on Friday for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters he issued after she traveled by private plane to Las Vegas to speak at a sheriffs’ conference. She left just hours after he ruled she could not leave Colorado. Her lawyer said he didn’t see the order until after she left. Peters is accused of tampering with voting equipment.

She has denied wrongdoing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl
Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
Simon’s mother tells 11 News he was bitten while riding bikes with his father in...
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite
Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.
WANTED: Murder suspect sought in Colorado and Kansas

Latest News

An incident was caught on camera in Pueblo following a chase involving Colorado State Patrol....
1 arrested following pursuit by Colorado State Patrol, unclear what was caught on camera when the chase was called off
Christopher Abeyta.
MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta, reward increased to $200,000
7/15/22
WATCH: Suspect caught on camera after police chase in Colorado, unclear what transpired
Instead of dialing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 1-800 number, people in crisis...
With El Paso County leading the state in suicides, experts hope “988″ will help