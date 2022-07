Indicted Colorado clerk will remain free after Vegas trip

DENVER (AP) - An indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists will remain free on bond but will have to get court permission before traveling out of state.

Judge Matthew Barrett canceled an arrest warrant on Friday for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters he issued after she traveled by private plane to Las Vegas to speak at a sheriffs’ conference. She left just hours after he ruled she could not leave Colorado. Her lawyer said he didn’t see the order until after she left. Peters is accused of tampering with voting equipment.

She has denied wrongdoing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)