Firefighters perform high-angle rescue in Garden of the Gods

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to Garden of the Gods Friday night to help rescue three people who were trapped on rocks.

According to CSFD, no injuries are reported, but there was rain and lightning in the area.

It’s unclear if the group had climbing gear with them at the time.

