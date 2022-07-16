Firefighters perform high-angle rescue in Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to Garden of the Gods Friday night to help rescue three people who were trapped on rocks.

According to CSFD, no injuries are reported, but there was rain and lightning in the area.

It’s unclear if the group had climbing gear with them at the time.

KKTV will update this story with current info.

