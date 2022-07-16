2 people killed in flash flood west of Fort Collins Friday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of two people Friday night after getting reports of flash flooding in the Glen Haven and Crystal Mountain areas west of Fort Collins.

Deputies responded to the areas and found “moderate flooding in the Glen Haven area and significant flooding in the Crystal Mountain/Buckhorn area including washed out private bridges and culverts.” Deputies say Buckhorn road was washed out near mile marker 25 and LCSO Humvees were used to access areas past that point.

Early reports said a camping trailer was washed away in the area. The reports said an adult and young woman were in one of the trailers. Deputies say the were found around 7:30 p.m. Friday and did not survive. LSCO is not aware if anyone else is missing.

Deputies searched the areas on foot and recovery efforts were still underway as of Friday night.

There are reportedly areas where deputies can not get to by vehicle, but residents should be able to walk in or out during the day.

Click here for more updates from Larimer County Sheriffs Office.

If you know of someone who is unaccounted for, please call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

