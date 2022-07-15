WATCH LIVE: Launch of new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Philadelphia, PA. (KKTV) - On Friday, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra is set to travel to Philadelphia to launch the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s current 10-digit number to the new 988 three-digit format.

In Philadelphia, Secretary Becerra will be joined by Assistant Secretary Delphin-Rittmon, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Chairwoman Rosenworcel, Federal Communication Committee Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, and Mayor Jim Kenny City of Philadelphia to support the transition and commend the efforts Philadelphia has made in operationalizing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The visit will consist of a building tour, a roundtable discussion, and a press conference.

