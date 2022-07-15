Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Launch of new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Philadelphia, PA. (KKTV) - On Friday, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra is set to travel to Philadelphia to launch the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s current 10-digit number to the new 988 three-digit format.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article.

In Philadelphia, Secretary Becerra will be joined by Assistant Secretary Delphin-Rittmon, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Chairwoman Rosenworcel, Federal Communication Committee Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, and Mayor Jim Kenny City of Philadelphia to support the transition and commend the efforts Philadelphia has made in operationalizing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The visit will consist of a building tour, a roundtable discussion, and a press conference.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl
Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
Simon’s mother tells 11 News he was bitten while riding bikes with his father in...
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite
Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.
WANTED: Murder suspect sought in Colorado and Kansas
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store

Latest News

Scam alert.
Don’t fall for a scam targeting Ent Credit Union customers
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region warns of possible confusion around door-to-door donation requests
Spotty storms pop again today
More storm chances ahead
Three-digit lifeline 988 finally launching Saturday to give immediate care to those in crisis
Three-digit lifeline 988 finally launching Saturday to give immediate care to those in crisis