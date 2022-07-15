Advertisement

Stolen police car with weapons inside recovered in Pueblo

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A stolen police car was recovered in Pueblo on Thursday.

Pueblo Police confirmed the vehicle was an unmarked law enforcement vehicle that was abandoned in the 2300 block of Orman Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of Lake Minnequa. However, Pueblo Police weren’t able to share which agency the vehicle was stolen from.

The vehicle did have weapons in it when it was taken, and all of those weapons were recovered. Police say no arrests have been made in the case. Details on how the vehicle was taken were not available.

11 News will continue to follow this story and we hope to provide updates in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl
Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Luis Corkern is believed to have fallen on his descent from Kit Carson Peak.
Missing Colorado hiker found dead near Kit Carson Peak after suspected fall

Latest News

We are hearing from the mother of the six-year-old that died after being bitten by a...
Mother of boy killed by snakebite speaks out
Hot Again with Storms
Summer Heat Persists
Simon’s mother tells 11 News he was bitten while riding bikes with his father in...
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite
Hot Again with Storms
Hot Again with Storms