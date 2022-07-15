Stolen police car with weapons inside recovered in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A stolen police car was recovered in Pueblo on Thursday.

Pueblo Police confirmed the vehicle was an unmarked law enforcement vehicle that was abandoned in the 2300 block of Orman Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of Lake Minnequa. However, Pueblo Police weren’t able to share which agency the vehicle was stolen from.

The vehicle did have weapons in it when it was taken, and all of those weapons were recovered. Police say no arrests have been made in the case. Details on how the vehicle was taken were not available.

11 News will continue to follow this story and we hope to provide updates in the coming days.

