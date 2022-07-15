MISSING: Woman last seen near Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff needs your help locating a missing woman. Vicky Crawford was reportedly last seen near Falcon on Thursday around noon.

Deputies say she was in a brown 1988 Ford Ranger with a camper shell and no back window.

Crawford is 5′3″ and reportedly has a medical condition. A picture of Crawford can be found at the tip of this article.

If you have any information or see her call 719-390-5555.

