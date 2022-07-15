Advertisement

MISSING: Woman last seen near Falcon

Vicky Crawford was reportedly last seen near Falcon on Thursday around noon.
Vicky Crawford was reportedly last seen near Falcon on Thursday around noon.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff needs your help locating a missing woman. Vicky Crawford was reportedly last seen near Falcon on Thursday around noon.

Deputies say she was in a brown 1988 Ford Ranger with a camper shell and no back window.

Crawford is 5′3″ and reportedly has a medical condition. A picture of Crawford can be found at the tip of this article.

If you have any information or see her call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl
Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
Simon’s mother tells 11 News he was bitten while riding bikes with his father in...
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite
Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.
WANTED: Murder suspect sought in Colorado and Kansas
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store

Latest News

.
Three-digit lifeline 988 finally launching Saturday to give immediate care to those in crisis
Missing police car found in Pueblo neighborhood
Stolen police car recovered in Pueblo
Senior citizens are being ripped off across the U.S. in a new nationwide scam.
Don’t fall for a scam targeting Ent Credit Union customers
File photo.
Stolen police car with weapons inside recovered in Pueblo