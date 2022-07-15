Advertisement

MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta

Christopher Abeyta.
Christopher Abeyta.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for answers continues 36 years after a baby was reported missing in Colorado Springs.

Christopher Abeyta, 7 months old at the time, was last seen in his crib at about 12:30 in the morning on July 15, 1986. No suspects have been identified and the case is cold. Abeyta lived in the 3300 block of Ashwood Circle.

“We’re not going to stop looking for him,” Alvez told 11 News in 2018. “We’re not going to stop seeking answers. We’re going to continue to do what we’ve done for three decades.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Missing Persons: Christopher Abeyta On July 15, 1986 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers from the Colorado...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Friday, July 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl
Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
Simon’s mother tells 11 News he was bitten while riding bikes with his father in...
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite
Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.
WANTED: Murder suspect sought in Colorado and Kansas
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
Possible victim in a peeper case.
Colorado authorities search for possible victims in disturbing peeper case
Spotty storms pop again today
More storm chances ahead
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public