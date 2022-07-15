MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for answers continues 36 years after a baby was reported missing in Colorado Springs.

Christopher Abeyta, 7 months old at the time, was last seen in his crib at about 12:30 in the morning on July 15, 1986. No suspects have been identified and the case is cold. Abeyta lived in the 3300 block of Ashwood Circle.

“We’re not going to stop looking for him,” Alvez told 11 News in 2018. “We’re not going to stop seeking answers. We’re going to continue to do what we’ve done for three decades.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Missing Persons: Christopher Abeyta On July 15, 1986 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers from the Colorado... Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Friday, July 15, 2022

