Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region warns of possible confusion around door-to-door donation requests

By KKTV
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has been made aware that people representing an organization claiming to be “the humane society” are going door-to-door and asking for donations. HSPPR will never solicit donations at your door.

HSPPR is a local, independent non-profit not affiliated with any national organizations such as ASPCA or Humane Society of the United States.

Please contact HSPPR if you would like to verify any donations you believe were made to HSPPR by emailing info@hsppr.org.

