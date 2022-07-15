Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region gets donation to save, improve the lives of pets in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) now has a $150,000 grant investment, all thanks to the national nonprofit Petco Love.

This donation will help support HSPPR’s veterinary clinic expansion and renovation project and lifesaving work for animals in Colorado.

“Our investment in Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We’re so grateful to Petco Love for their support. This grant will be a significant help in expanding our veterinary clinic to help the homeless, injured, and sick pets that come to HSPPR each year and our lifesaving programs for pets in our community,” said Duane Adams, HSPPR President & CEO.

Petco Love is a nonprofit that helps change the lives of pets by “harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.”

