Don’t fall for a scam targeting Ent Credit Union customers

Senior citizens are being ripped off across the U.S. in a new nationwide scam.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ent Credit Union customers are being targeted by scammers, according to an alert sent out by the company recently.

The scammers are calling people pretending they are reaching out from the Ent call center.

“If the member answers the spam call, the person on the other line pretending to be with Ent will usually ask for the member’s online banking password and username,” part of a post by Ent Credit Union reads. “If the member gives away this information over the phone, the scammer will try logging into their account using the information provided.”

If someone falls for this scam, they should be sent a “verification” code to their phone. Ent Credit Union is reminding their customers to not share that verification code with anyone.

“This gives the scammer full access to the member’s account,” Ent Credit Union explained about the verification code. “They can then transfer the funds and empty the account, robbing the member blind.”

Ent says employees will never ask for the following information over the phone:

  • Credit or debit card PIN.
  • Online banking username and password.
  • Account number or routing number.
  • CVV2 code on the back of your credit or debit card.
  • Full Social Security number.
  • Verification code.

