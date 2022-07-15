Colorado authorities search for possible victims in disturbing peeper case

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are shining a light on a disturbing case asking other potential victims to come forward.

On Friday, Boulder Police shared details on a case against 48-year-old James Baird of Lakewood. According to police, Baird was caught on a gamer camera masturbating while watching a girl shower. The incidents happened on six different days from May 8 to June 8. Baird was originally charged with invasion of privacy, obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree trespass. Additional charges are pending. He was given a $10,000 bond and later released.

“Further investigation has resulted in detectives finding additional video and photographic evidence of other victims,” part of a news release reads. “Please look at the below images and if you recognize anything, please call Detective Garretson at GarretsonD@bouldercolorado.gov reference case 22-04776. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/”

You can view the images in question below and at the top of this article:

Possible victims in peeper case. (Boulder PD)

