Advertisement

2022 El Paso County Fair schedule

2021 El Paso County Fair
2021 El Paso County Fair(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHAN, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2022 El Paso County Fair in Colorado kicks of Saturday and runs through July 23!

Click here for details on general admission fees.

Entertainment includes a car show, ranch rodeo, barrel race, and carnival rides. The Fair also offers a variety of vendors for unique shopping, food selections, and services. You can also check out the great projects the local 4-H and FFA participants have completed this year.

This year’s Fair Queen is Makena Norton. 2022 marks the 117th event honoring El Paso County’s history and traditions.

For each daily schedule, see the document below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl
Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
Simon’s mother tells 11 News he was bitten while riding bikes with his father in...
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite
Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.
WANTED: Murder suspect sought in Colorado and Kansas
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Entire police force resigns in a small Colorado town
Christopher Abeyta.
MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta
Possible victim in a peeper case.
Colorado authorities search for possible victims in disturbing peeper case
Spotty storms pop again today
More storm chances ahead