2022 El Paso County Fair schedule

CALHAN, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2022 El Paso County Fair in Colorado kicks of Saturday and runs through July 23!

Click here for details on general admission fees.

Entertainment includes a car show, ranch rodeo, barrel race, and carnival rides. The Fair also offers a variety of vendors for unique shopping, food selections, and services. You can also check out the great projects the local 4-H and FFA participants have completed this year.

This year’s Fair Queen is Makena Norton. 2022 marks the 117th event honoring El Paso County’s history and traditions.

For each daily schedule, see the document below:

