1 arrested following pursuit by Colorado State Patrol, unclear what was caught on camera when the chase was called off

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is facing some serious charges following a chase along I-25 in Colorado.

11 News started looking into this incident when a video started circulating on social media. It isn’t clear what was taking place in the video, but it appeared a group of people were frantically moving a person from one vehicle to another in a Pueblo parking lot. The group in the video then abandoned one vehicle and quickly left the area in the other car. 11 News reached out to Pueblo Police and learned the incident stemmed from a chase involving Colorado State Patrol on July 6.

Colorado State Patrol shared some details on what happened that day. The pursuit started after someone reported a possible domestic violence situation in Huerfano County. The person who reported the incident saw two people arguing on the side of I-25 in a 2014 Dodge Avenger.

“Troopers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, however it failed to yield and continued to drive north on I-25,” part of a statement from Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol reads. “Troopers terminated the pursuit based on public safety and losing contact with the vehicle. It was shortly thereafter reported in the parking lot seen in the video and the vehicle was impounded.”

Trooper Lewis said a warrant was issued for the driver of the vehicle involved in the chase, Reynaldo Segura. Lewis adds Segura was taken into custody on July 12 for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, speeding 40 MPH over the speed limit and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. According to online records, Segura has a long criminal history from vehicular assault to theft.

It still isn’t clear what was taking place on the surveillance footage, but last time this article was updated 11 News was not aware of any other arrests tied to the incident. If more details become available this article will be updated.

11 News chose to cover this story because of the rumors circulating around the existence of the video.

