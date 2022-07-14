Advertisement

WANTED: Murder suspect sought in Colorado and Kansas

Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.
Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.(Pueblo Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a man suspected of killing a 33-year-old woman.

On Thursday, police shared photos of Tyler Mitchell that can be viewed at the top of this article. Mitchell has a large tattoo on his left forearm that reads “Est. 1989.” Police add mitchell’s right arm is “deformed” and he usually keeps it in a sling. Mitchell may be in Colorado and could be on his way to Wichita, Kansas according to police.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.

The victim was identified as Chelsea Longshore by the Pueblo County coroner. Longshore’s body was discovered in a home along N. Elizabeth Street earlier this year.

