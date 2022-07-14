Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The death of a 4-year-old child is under investigation after police were called to a truck stop early Wednesday morning in El Paso County.

The Fountain police chief has confirmed with 11 News that the drug fentanyl is connected to the death but has offered no other specifics. The investigation began just after midnight Wednesday with a 911 call about a child death at Love’s Country Store off I-25 in Fountain. Viewers later reached out to 11 News about law enforcement activity on Harvard Street in the Security-Widefield area just north of the truck stop; police confirmed that activity was linked to the death investigation but didn’t elaborate further.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the little girl as Acelynn Staton-Contreras.

Emma Staton, 24, was arrested in this case and was being held on a $50,000 bond Thursday afternoon. Staton is charged with child abuse resulting in death, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to online records, Staton doesn’t have a criminal history other than minor traffic infractions.

11 News has requested the arrest papers for Staton and we will continue to follow this case. Staton was scheduled to make a video appearance in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

