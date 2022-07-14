Advertisement

Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl

Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.(Fountain PD/KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The death of a 4-year-old child is under investigation after police were called to a truck stop early Wednesday morning in El Paso County.

The Fountain police chief has confirmed with 11 News that the drug fentanyl is connected to the death but has offered no other specifics. The investigation began just after midnight Wednesday with a 911 call about a child death at Love’s Country Store off I-25 in Fountain. Viewers later reached out to 11 News about law enforcement activity on Harvard Street in the Security-Widefield area just north of the truck stop; police confirmed that activity was linked to the death investigation but didn’t elaborate further.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the little girl as Acelynn Staton-Contreras.

Emma Staton, 24, was arrested in this case and was being held on a $50,000 bond Thursday afternoon. Staton is charged with child abuse resulting in death, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to online records, Staton doesn’t have a criminal history other than minor traffic infractions.

11 News has requested the arrest papers for Staton and we will continue to follow this case. Staton was scheduled to make a video appearance in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Luis Corkern is believed to have fallen on his descent from Kit Carson Peak.
Missing Colorado hiker found dead near Kit Carson Peak after suspected fall

Latest News

Carjacking suspects arrested n Pueblo 7/13/22.
2 woman suspected of carjacking someone in Pueblo before getting in a chase with police
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Investigators: Driver in crash with golf team van that killed 9 had meth in his system
Stock photo of fentanyl pills.
Nearly 150 fentanyl pills seized during bust in Colorado Springs
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store