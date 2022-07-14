Off the Street Breakfast happening under Colorado Avenue bridge Thursday morning to raise money for youth experiencing homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday is The 16th annual Off the Street Breakfast.

11 News spoke with the local shelter The Place, which will raise money underneath the Colorado Avenue bridge in downtown Colorado Springs for youth experiencing homelessness.

The Place is a non-profit that helps almost 700 youth experiencing homeless in El Paso County. Programs include a 20-bed shelter, street outreach, housing, and offering services in case management, education and employment, physical and mental healthcare, and the National Safe Place Network.

“If we work with youth specifically, that could change the trajectory so they don’t become chronically homeless adults,” said Andy Petersen, director of development at The Place.

The Off the Street Breakfast is the largest fundraising event of the year, with a goal of $241,000, which will help fund The Place for the rest of the calendar year. The breakfast is an opportunity to learn more about The Place, receive an update on current projects, and hear from a keynote speaker about their own experience with and success in exiting homelessness.

“We use the funds for, mainly it’s for those case managers, direct care folks, that actually work directly with the youth. Yes, we do buy things like food, but really the funding, it helps make sure that we’re staffed to be able to do the work that we do,” said Petersen.

Check in begins at 6:30 a.m, with the breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. KKTV’s evening anchor Adam Atchison will be MCing the event, with reporters Nicole Heins and Kasia Kerridge live on KKTV’s Thursday morning newscasts. To donate, click here.

“The return on investment is incredible. It helps our community. We know that what we do works and it gets the youth of the street,” said Petersen.

If you are traveling through the area for your morning commute, be aware that Sierra Madre Street between Antlers Place and West Cucharras Street will be closed from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday. See map below:

Road closure for the 2022 Off the Street Breakfast (The Place)

