Nearly 150 fentanyl pills seized during bust in Colorado Springs

Stock photo of fentanyl pills.
Stock photo of fentanyl pills.(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah/DEA/MGN)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two more fentanyl dealers are off the streets after Springs police successfully cornered and arrested them Wednesday morning.

Officers caught up with the pair on North Academy near Voyager just as they were setting up for a day’s work -- presumably to deal pills around the nearby hotels, the police department said.

The duo was already well-known to officers and had proved slippery in the past to catch.

“The suspects had a history of eluding police in larger 4x4 vehicles, driving recklessly and putting citizens at great jeopardy. The suspects’ actions made arrest very difficult,” said a Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson.

Their luck finally ran out Wednesday.

“As TEU [Tactical Enforcement Unit] officers moved in to arrest the suspects, one of the suspects attempted to push a TEU vehicle to flee with the truck,” the spokesperson wrote on the CSPD blotter. “The TEU vehicle made positive contact with the truck’s front bumper and pushed the truck backwards into a tree, effectively pinning the truck in place. The suspect tried to accelerate out of the pin but was unable to do so.”

Pinned in with no way out, the suspects surrendered.

In addition to the two arrests, police say they recovered 148 fentanyl pills, plus nearly 10 grams of meth stolen during a recent burglary. Police also garnered more leads involving other prolific fentanyl dealers in the city and say the investigation is ongoing.

At the time of this writing, the suspects have not been identified.

