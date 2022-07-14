Month-long road closure due to Colorado Springs Utilities project to suppress future wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities has enacted a new project to make water supply more readily available for firefighters in the Bear Creek area. The project targets what the Colorado Springs Fire Department considers “an area of great concern.”

“Our department identified this area as critical to improve the water availability for a wildland fire,” says Mike Smaldino, Public Affairs Officer for the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “This is an area of great concern for us, for the fires that may happen in the area. But, with these improvements we do have the ability to have that available water flow so we can extinguish those fires in case they do happen.”

Colorado Springs Utilities outlined the plans of the project for KKTV 11 News.

“The first phase was south of our location where we replaced a portion of water main that serves the nearby neighborhoods, and what we did is we up-sized some of those mains in order to improve our fire flow in the area,” states Tara McGowan, Engineering Supervisor for Colorado Springs Utilities.

The project also includes connecting a massive water storage tank in Bear Creek to fire department personnel.

“So the Bear Creek tank is a 2,000,000 gallon tank and part of the project was to create more connectivity between the north area and the pressure zone in the south area. The pressure zone, when we create a connectivity, we provide more fire hydrants access to that storage for fire fighting purposes,” explains Smaldino. “It improves our fire flow 25 to 125 percent as far as available water.”

As part of the ongoing project, the intersection of Cresta Road and Preserve Drive is expected to closed for the next four weeks. Residents are urged to use the 8th Street corridor as their detour in the meantime. Despite the road closure, officials outline that the benefits far outweigh this minor inconvenience.

“The city has allowed us to communicate with the homeowners and everybody is totally on board, not worried a bit about a little inconvenience. The big inconvenience would be a fire coming up into this area and losing your home,” says Eric Atha, President of the Stratton Homeowners Association.

