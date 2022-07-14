Advertisement

At least 2 people shot Wednesday night in Colorado Springs, investigation underway

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least two people were shot Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department received a call at about 7:15 p.m. for the shooting in the 3100 block of Sinton Road. The neighborhood is near Fillmore Street and I-25. Last time this article was updated at 7:45 p.m., police believe everyone involved was accounted for. The status of the two people shot wasn’t available, but both were taken to the hospital. It isn’t clear if one or both of the people shot are considered suspects or not.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

