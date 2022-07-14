Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from the mother of a six-year-old boy who died after being bitten by a rattlesnake earlier this week.

Simon Emmanuel was bitten in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space area in Security-Widefield July 5. He passed away on Monday. Simon’s mother, Lindsey Currat, tells 11 News they are continuing to take it day by day. She says prayers from the community are getting her family through this.

“Our support isn’t just from Security Widefield,” explained Currat. “We have been getting prayers from all over the country and around the globe. We have people in Europe and Canada that I know are praying for us and following our story.”

Currat tells 11 News Simon and his father were riding bikes on a trail when Simon was bitten. After he was bitten, he was taken to a nearby hospital and resuscitated on his way there. Simon needed additional care so he was taken to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs and then Aurora.

After doctors told Simon’s parents they did everything they could to save Simon’s life, they made the difficult decision to say goodbye to their son.

There is a fundraiser to help the family. You can find it here.

Simon’s family shared this story on what happened July 5:

Tuesday July 5th Simon and his dad Nic, went out for a bike ride along with little sister Renee in the bike carrier. During a water break stop, Simon ran ahead to look at a mile marker sign on the trail they were on. Shockingly, he yelled back to his dad “Rattlesnake!” with fear in his eyes, he collapsed, turning purple. There was no one on the trail; Nic’s phone was left behind. So with son in his arms, and little sister running beside him they ran to the nearest neighborhood to get help. The paramedics arrived, Simon was whisked away to the hospital, on that trip he had to be resuscitated. He had been in cardiac arrest for over 20 minutes. Simon was in a coma. At the hospital, he was treated with anti-venom,and blood products. He was transferred to the local Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs. His vitals continued to plummet and on July 6th, his mom posted on Facebook that his situation is dire. Simon was transferred to the main Children’s Hospital in Colorado, at Aurora via air; mom and dad followed in the car behind, along with his little brother, Victor. The two girls, Anna and Renee, were left at home in the care of Lindsey’s sister who had flown in.

Later that same day, Anna suffered a sustained seizure back at home. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs. She had multiple seizures. Dad drove back down to be with her in the hospital, while mom remained with Simon.The next day,the hospital decided to transfer Anna to the same hospital her brother was at; she needed to be put on oxygen. The rest of the family followed. Anna would be cleared to discharge before brother Simon passed, but due to the complexity of her care, and at the request of the family she remained hospitalized under the care of the hospital, through the journey of the last 2 days of Simon’s life. This was a great blessing to the family.

In the midst of all that was going on with Anna, after all of the medical testing and scanning of Simon had been completed, the doctors told Lindsey and Nic that the swelling in his brain was severe and life threatening, that they didn’t think he had much longer to live. The next 2 days involved little to no improvement and multiple “brain death tests”. After completing all of these tests, on July 9th, it was determined there was no life left in the brain, so the decision had to be made to remove life support. Bit by bit all of the machines keeping Simon alive were peeled back, so that on July 10th all that remained was a breathing tube. This tube would be removed shortly after family (including all 3 siblings) and friends had time to come and say their goodbyes. Simon passed peacefully in his parents’ arms later that evening.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.