Advertisement

Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl

Samuel Harris
Samuel Harris(Woodland Park PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Samuel Harris was arrested on Wednesday. The Woodland Park Police Department said the arrest stems from a months-long investigation where Harris is accused of engaging in patterns of unlawful sexual conduct with minor females.

Harris is charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 15. As of Thursday, he was being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
Emma Staton is facing charges tied to a 4-year-old's death.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain south of Colorado Springs linked to fentanyl
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Luis Corkern is believed to have fallen on his descent from Kit Carson Peak.
Missing Colorado hiker found dead near Kit Carson Peak after suspected fall

Latest News

Hot Again with Storms
Summer Heat Persists
Simon’s mother tells 11 News he was bitten while riding bikes with his father in...
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite
Hot Again with Storms
Hot Again with Storms
7/14/22
Colorado mom shares memories of her child who died after rattlesnake bite