Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Samuel Harris was arrested on Wednesday. The Woodland Park Police Department said the arrest stems from a months-long investigation where Harris is accused of engaging in patterns of unlawful sexual conduct with minor females.

Harris is charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 15. As of Thursday, he was being held without bond.

