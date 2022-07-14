Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Samuel Harris was arrested on Wednesday. The Woodland Park Police Department said the arrest stems from a months-long investigation where Harris is accused of engaging in patterns of unlawful sexual conduct with minor females.
Harris is charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 15. As of Thursday, he was being held without bond.
